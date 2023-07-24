High possibility of ruckus during monsoon session of Bengal Assembly

Kolkata, July 24 There is a high possibility of ruckus in the monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly which will begin on Monday with the twin issues of the violence Manipur and the recent harassment of two tribal women at Pakua Hat in Malda district to be in focus.

That possibility of high ruckus was evident over the developments in the customary all-party meeting called within the Assembly premises.

BJP and All India Secular Front (AISF) legislators boycotted and abstained from the all-party meeting.

The ruling Trinamool Trinamool Congress has decided to move a special motion on the floor of the house during the session condemning the recent incident of women being paraded in Manipur, the details of which will be discussed at the business advisory committee meeting.

As a counter to that, BJP legislators are also getting ready to raise the issues of harassment of two tribal women at Pakua Hat and a woman BJP candidate at Panchla in Howrah district on the floor of the house during the monsoon session.

However, it is yet to be clear whether the BJP’s legislative team will move a separate motion on these issues within the floor of the house.

Apart from that the BJP’s legislative team will also seek discussions over the massive violence and bloodbath in the recently concluded panchayat polls.

The Trinamool Congress will take up the Manipur issue as a major tool to oppose nationally was given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing the party’s annual “Martyrs’ Day” rally on July 21.

Time and again the leadership of the state’s ruling party has accused the top leadership of being silent about Manipur and neglecting the violence issue there.

