High-profile prostitution racket busted in Delhi, 3 held

New Delhi, March 28 The Delhi Police's IGI Airport wing have busted a high-profile prostitution racket and arrested three persons, including a girl and the kingpin.

Sanjay Tyagi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) said that the accused were identified as Riyash Siddqui and Naveen. The name of the girl was withheld. He said that an FIR under section 4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act has been lodged in this connection.

The officer said that on March 21, a man came to the IGI Police Station and informed them about the racket.

"We developed the information and learnt that the racket was being operated in hotels in the vicinity of the Aerocity area. We formed a team to conduct a raid at the right time," said the senior police officer.

The DCP said that the raiding team reached the Aerocity area and Naveen, the broker, was contacted through a secret informer.

"A room was booked at a hotel. The broker sent a girl to the hotel where our decoy customer was waiting. The girl was brought to the hotel by Naveen, the broker. He dropped the girl at the porch of the hotel and took a certain sum of money in advance. After that the girl reached the hotel room and took advance money from the decoy customer. On the direction of the decoy customer, the raiding team entered the hotel room and the girl was apprehended with the help of lady police," said the police official.

Naveen, who came to drop the girl, was apprehended from outside the hotel. A case was lodged and further investigations were taken up.

After the interrogation, the police were able to arrest Riyash Siddqui.

"From the investigation conducted it was found that the accused persons were operating the prostitution rackets and they had taken a hotel on lease at Sector 45, Gurugram and were running an organised racket of prostitution in Delhi and NCR along with their three other associates. Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused," the police said.

