Higher reaches receive light snowfall in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 26 Night temperature rose across J&K on Friday as higher reaches received light snowfall.

Higher reaches like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Zojila Pass, Pir Ki Gali on Mughal road, Sinthan Pass, etc., received light snowfall as clouds covered the sky in the plains of the UT.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast snowfall in the plains between January 28 to January 31.

Srinagar recorded minus 0.5, Gulmarg minus 3.7 and Pahalgam minus 0.4 as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 5 and Kargil minus 6.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 7, Katra 8.6, Batote 5.6, Bhaderwah minus 0.2 and Banihal 4.2 as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

