Highest seizure of drugs valued at Rs 16,914cr achieved in 2024: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jan 11 Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that in 2024 the NCB and police forces across India seized drugs valued at Rs 16,914 crore -- the highest since Independence.

Chairing a regional conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’, HM Shah stressed the importance of timely policies, enhanced intensity, meticulous micro-planning, and consistent monitoring for the success of the campaign against this menace.

Home Minister Shah said that between 2004 and 2014, 3.63 lakh kg of drugs was seized, which increased seven-fold to 24 lakh kg in 10 years from 2014 to 2024, which is a huge achievement.

He said the value of drugs destroyed in the 10 years between 2004 and 2014 was Rs 8,150 crore, which has increased seven-fold to Rs 56,861 crore in the last 10 years.

He underscored that achieving a drug-free India is crucial to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

The objective of the conference, organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau, was to focus on tackling the growing concern about drug trafficking and its impact on national security, with a special focus on eight states and the Union Territories of northern India.

HM Shah also launched the Drug Disposal Fortnight and inaugurated the new office complex of Bhopal Zonal Unit of the NCB and extension of MANAS-2 helpline to all 36 states and Union Territories.

The ‘Drug Disposal Fortnight’ is dedicated to the destruction of confiscated narcotics. As part of this campaign, 1 lakh kg of narcotics valued at approximately Rs 8,600 crore will be destroyed over the next 10 days.

HM Shah emphasised the need for a comprehensive, 360-degree "Whole of Government" approach to achieve total victory in the fight against drugs.

After dedicating the extension of the MANAS-2 helpline across 36 states, the Home Minister urged all states to actively promote the MANAS app and toll-free number, emphasising the importance of prompt, result-oriented action on every call to enhance the helpline’s credibility.

He noted that over 25,000 people have already engaged with the helpline and stressed the need for swift action on every call to ensure its effectiveness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor