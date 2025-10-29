‘Highly objectionable, irresponsible’: Haryana, Delhi CMs slam Rahul Gandhi over remarks on PM Modi

Patna, Oct 29 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday strongly condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them highly objectionable and irresponsible.

Addressing a press conference at a private hotel in Rohtas’s Dehri city, Saini said, “It is the leaders of the INDIA bloc who are dancing — sometimes in the name of alleged vote rigging, and sometimes on stage holding the sacred Constitution copy in their hands. Rahul Gandhi has nothing left to say or do.”

He further accused the Congress of being directionless and divided.

“The Congress party has neither a policy, nor an intention, nor leadership. The entire country has completely rejected the INDIA bloc,” Saini said.

Saini’s remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s statement made at a rally in Muzaffarpur, where the Congress leader had said that Prime Minister Modi would dance on stage if asked by voters — a comment that has sparked strong criticism from NDA leaders.

Joining the chorus of condemnation, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying that such remarks tarnish India’s global image.

She further added, “They are ‘Chor-Chor Mausere Bhai.’ If the leaders of the Grand Alliance think they can fool the people of Bihar, they are mistaken. The people of Bihar may be innocent, but not foolish. They have seen development under the NDA government and will continue to support us.”

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in Muzaffarpur — where he accused Prime Minister Modi of doing anything for votes — have triggered a political uproar, with BJP and NDA leaders across states demanding an apology and accusing the Congress leader of disrespecting public sentiment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor