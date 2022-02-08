Hijab Controversy: Karnataka CM Bommai orders closure of high schools and colleges for 3 days

Amid the ongoing row pertaining to the wearing of hijab by muslim women, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, 8 February, ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days in the State. “I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate,” Bommai tweeted.Stone pelting was reported on Tuesday as a section of students, wearing saffron scarfs, protest Hijab in Shivamogga.

Meanwhile, ruckus erupted at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in Udupi on Tuesday after a mob of male students, donning saffron scarves and headgear, protested against the wearing of hijab on campus. Visuals from MGM College showed a large number of saffron-clad boys arriving at the gates of the college, where a group of girls had assembled in support of Muslim girls' right to wear hijab.Furhther, section 144 has been imposed by district authorities in Harihara town and Davangere town till further orders.The issue has been ongoing since 28 December 2021, when the Kundapur Pre-University College in Udupi had prohibited six girls wearing hijab from attending classes.