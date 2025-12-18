Hijab Row: Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey defends CM Nitish Kumar

Patna, Dec 18 Amid the ongoing hijab controversy, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey has come out in defence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that women across Bihar fully support him. He said that this clearly reflected in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, Pandey said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, women in Bihar have been empowered in every sphere -- education, employment, income generation, and social and political participation. We have consistently worked to enhance the dignity and respect of women, which is why women voters supported us in the recent Assembly elections.”

The controversy erupted on December 15, during an appointment letter distribution ceremony for AYUSH doctors at Samvad Hall in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Patna, when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removed the hijab from the face of a woman doctor, Nusrat Parveen, while she was on the stage.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary were also present at the event.

Following the incident, Nusrat Parveen left Bihar and went to Kolkata, where she is reportedly staying at her brother’s residence. She has not returned to Patna to join her job so far. Sources have claimed that she has resigned from the position, though there is no official confirmation.

When asked about the matter, Health Minister Mangal Pandey said he had no information regarding her resignation.

The incident has triggered widespread criticism from various quarters. A group of Muslim women in Hyderabad staged a protest, demanding Nitish Kumar’s resignation. A Muslim woman lodged an FIR against the Chief Minister at a police station in Lucknow, while film actress Rakhi Sawant also publicly criticized him over the issue.

Meanwhile, a threatening video allegedly released by a Pakistani don, targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, went viral on social media.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar said that the case has been handed over to the IG, Patna, for investigation, and a detailed report has been sought.

