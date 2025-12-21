Hijab row: Shouldn't be limited to one woman, says BJP MP on J'khand govt's job offer to AYUSH doctor

Patna, Dec 21 BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal called out the Jharkhand government on Sunday for its decision to offer a job to Bihar AYUSH doctor Nusrat Praveen with a monthly salary of Rs 3 lakh.

He stated that if such a large sum is being provided to one individual, then others should be offered the same amount as well.

Jharkhand's Health Minister Irfan Ansari stated on Saturday that he has extended an offer of employment with a monthly salary of Rs 3 lakh, along with a government residence and a preferred posting, to a woman doctor from Bihar in light of the hijab controversy that arose during the distribution of appointment letters.

Ansari claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attempted to insult the hijab and the Muslim community by removing a woman's veil.

Reacting to this, Jaiswal told IANS, "It's fine to offer her a salary of Rs 3 lakh, but it shouldn't be limited to just one woman. Everyone should get the same amount."

"Giving only one woman a Rs 3 lakh salary while others get Rs 32,000 is something only the Jharkhand government can do; no one else can," he added, criticising the decision.

The event, a video recording of which has been extensively shared and ignited a significant political controversy, occurred on December 20 at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Patna, where AYUSH doctors had assembled to obtain their appointment letters.

When the woman approached to receive her letter, Nitish Kumar noticed her hijab, asked her to remove it, stating, "What's this?", and then lifted the hijab himself.

The footage was widely circulated by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and soon turned into a political flashpoint.

Opposition parties raised objections, and the controversy triggered debates not only in Bihar but also in Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and even across the border in Pakistan.

Clarifying his remarks, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said he was not defending the Chief Minister but emphasised that Nitish Kumar considers everyone as his daughter.

The Governor also appealed to Nusrat Parveen to report for duty and urged political parties not to politicise the issue.

Meanwhile, Nusrat Parveen did not report for duty on Saturday.

