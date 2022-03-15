Hijab Row: Views of politicians and educational heads on Hijab Row

Over the Hijab Row, Karnataka attorney general Prabuling Navadki said "Institutional discipline prevails over individual choice. The judgment marks a paradigm shift in the interpretation of Article 25 of the constitution. The ruling restates the position of law as held by SC in Sabarimala (case) by saying that what is essentially religious is not sufficient but what is required to be shown is essential to religion."

Also, minister for primary and secondary education BC Nagesh said "I welcome the landmark judgment of Hon'ble Karnataka high court on school/college uniform rules. Law of the land is the ultimate."

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions and said that wearing Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

A bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi said that no case is made out for invalidating the Government Order of February 5.

The Hijab row had erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls sat in protest sat outside college over being denied entry.

After this, boys of several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves. This protest spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka.