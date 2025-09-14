Himachal an ideal state for cooperatives, says Union Minister of State Gurjar

Shimla, Sep 14 Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar on Sunday described Himachal Pradesh as an ideal state for cooperatives while reviewing various centrally-sponsored initiatives aimed at strengthening the cooperative sector. He said in a diverse state like Himachal, there are immense possibilities in this field.

At the review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Department here, he launched 121 e-PACS.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the cooperative movement is being taken to every household. “Himachal is the birthplace of cooperatives and has shown the country a new path in this sector.

"The cooperative societies are doing excellent work. Cooperation has become another name for trust and on this basis, the cooperative societies of the state have established their identity on the global stage and reached new heights of success,” he said.

About 20 lakh people in Himachal are associated with cooperatives, and the state’s cooperative societies are setting an example in women empowerment.

Currently, 2,287 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies are working towards rural financial inclusion. In this direction, six new multi-purpose societies have been formed.

In the state, 76 societies are serving the fishing community, 971 dairy societies are engaged in milk production and distribution, 441 societies are providing savings and credit facilities and 386 primary marketing cooperative societies are helping farmers sell their produce.

Himachal is also progressing in the dairy sector, where 561 new societies have been established.

The Deputy Chief Minister said to expand cooperatives in the state, the draft of Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Policy of 2025 has been prepared in line with the central cooperative policies. He requested the Union Minister to extend generous support to the state in this field.

He also sought funds for the computerisation of societies and support for digitization of Himfed and Milkfed. He also requested early financial assistance for HIMCAPS College of Law in Una district.

He also urged reconsideration of the fee structure at the proposed Tribhuvan Cooperative University, being established for capacity building in the cooperative sector.

The Union Minister assured that Himachal Pradesh would be provided possible assistance by the Centre in the field of cooperatives.

