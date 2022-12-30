Himachal: Around 400 vehicles, stranded due to snowfall in Manali and Lahaul Spiti, rescued safely

Around 400 vehicles were rescued safely from the south portal of Rohtang Tunnel, Manali which were stranded due to snowfall in Manali and Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, according to SDM Surender Thakur on Thursday.

The police teams of both districts are assisting stranded tourists, rescue is currently underway at South Portal.

This comes after the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti received the season's first snowfall.

On the other hand, Baramulla town in North Kashmir received light snowfall and a minimum temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius will remain on Friday, IMD informed.

Officials said there would be some respite from the cold wave conditions in Kashmir as the mercury rose by a few notches in the Valley.

"Light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places for two days from Thursday," IMD further added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor