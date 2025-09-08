Himachal becoming fully literate a testimony of joint efforts of govt, society: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, Sep 8 Himachal Pradesh has become the fifth fully literate State/Union Territory after Tripura, Mizoram, Goa and Ladakh, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday, highlighting that the achievement reaffirms the power of collective effort by the government, society and volunteers.

In a virtual address at an event to mark the International Literacy Day, Pradhan reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of education as the foundation of civilisation and called for renewed commitment to building a literate, self-reliant and developed India.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era”, highlighting the pivotal role of digital technology in enabling reading, writing, numeracy, and lifelong learning skills across the country.

Himachal Pradesh has become the fourth state to achieve full functional literacy, joining Tripura, Mizoram, and Goa in this significant milestone. On June 24, 2024, Ladakh was declared the first Union Territory to be fully literate.

Pradhan highlighted India’s progress and vision for universal literacy and said that literacy goes beyond reading and writing. “It is a means to dignity, empowerment and self-reliance,” he said.

The Education Minister noted that India’s literacy rate has risen from 74 per cent in 2011 to 80.9 per cent in 2023–24, but emphasised that true progress will be achieved only when literacy becomes a lived reality for every citizen.

He spoke about the transformative role of Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS) Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, which has enrolled over 3 crore learners and 42 lakh volunteers.

He said nearly 1.83 crore learners have already taken foundational literacy and numeracy assessments, with 90 per cent success. The programme now offers learning material in 26 Indian languages, making literacy truly inclusive.

He urged youth and students to contribute to the literacy mission, suggesting such efforts be integrated with academic credits.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary expressed delight that Himachal Pradesh has joined Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, and Ladakh in declaring itself fully literate.

He noted that it was especially significant that states with difficult terrains were among the first to achieve this milestone.

Despite challenges of limited access to schools, teachers, and resources, communities organised themselves, volunteers stepped forward, and governments extended support, he said.

He said that this collective achievement shows how determination can overcome geography and deserves recognition and applause.

The MoS further observed that the concept of literacy in India has expanded to include digital literacy.

He highlighted that India has set an example for the world, particularly the Global South, by creating a robust Digital Public Infrastructure that has accelerated education and inclusion.

Achievements that might have taken fifty years have been realised in just a decade through India’s digital innovations, he said.

