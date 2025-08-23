Himachal BJP points fingers at working of govt amid calamity

Shimla, Aug 23 The main opposition BJP in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday pointed fingers at the working of the state government during the monsoon calamity that claimed scores of lives and large-scale damage to public and private property.

“The government seems to be avoiding problems during the time of disaster. Has the government prepared in advance the disaster plan?” asked BJP media in-charge and legislator Randhir Sharma.

He told the media here that “if we do not point out the shortcomings then how will the improvements be made? Criticism is a part of the system. If a good government is to be run then people who criticise should be kept along.: He said during the disaster the government was not serious at all.

“Perhaps the damage was caused in Assembly constituencies of the Opposition. That is why the government did not show seriousness. The Revenue Department plays a big role during a disaster and the statement of the Revenue Minister makes it clear that he was not serious during this calamity.

“Along with this, the Public Works Department is also an important ministry and in the hour of crisis, its minister Vikramaditya Singh went out. We want to ask what important work he has to do amidst the disaster?” he told the media here.

Sharma said the credibility of the government has ended and big questions have been raised on the government.

“During the BJP regime, contractors used to be told that deploy JCBs and don't wait for tenders, money will come anyway, but during the present Congress government, the situation has become such that even after tenders are placed, contractors are not working because they are worried about the payment of their bills.”

Another example of loss of credibility, he said, is that the people of Himachal are not depositing money in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

He said the public “is suffering due to the factionalism prevailing in the government”.

