Himachal Cabinet expresses faith in CM Sukhu's in leadership

Shimla, March 7 The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet at a meeting on Thursday expressed faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and reaffirmed that the entire Cabinet is "united under his leadership”.

The Cabinet also accused the Government of India of using official machinery to destabilise a democratically-elected state government.

“The Cabinet resolved to inform the people of Himachal Pradesh about the propaganda of the BJP, and said in one voice that the state government will complete a full term of five years,” an official statement said.

The Cabinet also urged the Government of India to release Rs 9,043 crore for 'post-disaster need assessment' without delay.

“This amount has been worked out as per the norms of the Government of India and therefore its full release is expected,” it said.

