Himachal Cabinet gives approval to Governor's Address

Shimla, Feb 9 The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet at its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday gave approval to the Governor's Address to be delivered in the budget session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha starting on February 14.

The Cabinet gave its approval to frame rules of business and procedure in respect of Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog.

It also gave its nod to constitute a Cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri to examine the legal aspects of the results held up on account of police enquiry of the disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma will be the members of the sub-committee.

It also constituted a Cabinet sub-committee led by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi to review the revenue land allotted to different departments along with the land which has been leased out and is un-utilised since long.

It also constitutes a Cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh to review un-utilised vacant buildings of various departments.

Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma will be its members.

An approval was given to fill five posts of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services by direct recruitment on the basis of combined competitive examination.

A nod was given to fill nine posts of 'A' Class Tehsildar and 19 posts of 'A' Class Naib Tehsildar in the Revenue Department.

