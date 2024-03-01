Himachal Cabinet gives nod to set up finance panel

Shimla, March 1 The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet in its meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu decided to constitute the Seventh State Finance Commission to review the financial position of panchayats and municipalities and to make the recommendations to the government.

It also decided to include 1.5 lakh workers registered under Himachal Pradesh Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board and Asha workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

The Cabinet also decided to bring more items under the ambit of Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019, to attract more investment in service sectors like IT, Ayush, health, tourism and education, etc.

The Cabinet gave its nod to introduce direct benefit transfer to the meritorious students up to Rs 25,000 under the Srinivasa Ramanujan Digital Device Yojana.

