Himachal Cabinet Minister Anirudh Singh defends govt’s order for name displays at eateries

Shimla, Sep 26 Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Minister Anirudh Singh has defended the state government's new regulation requiring eatery owners to prominently display their names outside their establishments.

Echoing the sentiments of Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Anirudh Singh emphasised that Himachal Pradesh is fully capable of making its own laws, independent of any other state.

Anirudh Singh told IANS, “Himachal Pradesh is capable of making its own laws. We do not need to follow any state. There is nothing wrong in shops having nameplates. Even prominent businesses display their boards.”

He further stressed on the importance of proper food vending zones across the state, ensuring that all vendors, local or from outside, have to undergo full verification.

He said, “Also we want that there should be proper food vending zones in entire Himachal Pradesh, where any person, whether he is from Himachal or from outside, works after full verification.”

Anirudh Singh’s statement came after an order on Wednesday by the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, which directed street vendors and food establishments to display the names of their owners, managers, and staff members in a visible manner.

This decision closely follows a similar move in Uttar Pradesh, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also mandated name displays at eateries, along with the installation of CCTVs in hotels and restaurants.

Anirudh Singh, however, reiterated that the new rule is in line with Himachal Pradesh's vision for creating organised and regulated food vending zones, ensuring safety and hygiene for all.

The Congress party has consistently criticised the BJP for its Hindutva ideology, accusing it of excluding minorities. However, recent statements from Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh have raised questions about whether the party itself is shifting towards a softer version of Hindutva in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor