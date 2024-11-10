Himachal: Chamba women make extra money with help from National Rural Livelihood mission

Shimla, Nov 10 The women residents of Haripur Gram Panchayat in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba block are earning an additional income of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 by taking to unique enterprises like pickle and papad making, with monetary and technical assistance under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

The women folk here have not only started business activities but are also motivating other women to attain self-reliance.

There are at least 9 Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) operating in Haripur Gram Panchayat, earning income in thousands by making various products under Ekta Mahila Gram Sangathan and selling them in the local markets.

Some women in these groups are also earning additional income through milk production and organic vegetable production.

Rita Devi, Secretary of Astha Self Help Group (SHG) said that her colleagues have been working under the watershed since 2018. After the group found support and training under NRLM, they are exploring myriad opportunities and starting new businesses.

Rita Devi said that at least 60 women from 9 SHGs are carrying out different business activities under the Ekta Mahila Gram Sangathan.

She said that the products are sold at fairs and exhibitions in different parts of the state. Apart from this, they are also put on display at various tourist places in Himachal Pradesh.

The NRLM scheme has proved instrumental in making women self-reliant and ‘atmanirbhar’ here.

Nisha, Mission Executive of Chamba Development Block told IANS that the purpose of the National Rural Livelihood Mission is to train and motivate women in rural areas to undertake various types of professional activities.

She informed that various types of training are provided to women from time to time and they are also given financial assistance to start their own businesses by purchasing machinery.

Giving details of the scheme, she informed that each SHG is being given Rs 40,000 out of which Rs 15,000 is given for machinery while the remaining amount is given for purchasing raw materials.

Notably, the National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) is a flagship poverty alleviation program implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development. Its goal is to reduce poverty by enabling poor households to access self-employment as well as skilled wage employment opportunities, leading to sustainable and diversified livelihood options for the poor.

