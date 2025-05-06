Himachal Chief Secretary reviews preparations for mock drill

Shimla, May 6 Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the civil defence mock drill named ‘Operation Abhyaas’ scheduled on Wednesday, aimed at testing preparedness and response mechanisms in the event of a possible aerial attack.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed all Deputy Commissioners to activate the civil defence system as per the directives of the Central government. Emphasising the strategic importance of the state, he called for proactive readiness to counter any potential aerial threat from adversaries. He has called upon citizens to cooperate and actively participate in Operation Abhyaas to enhance public readiness and response capabilities.

He instructed the Deputy Commandant General (Home Guards), Fire Services and Civil Defence, the Shimla District Administration and Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) to coordinate with all stakeholders and line departments to ensure the smooth and realistic execution of the mock drill. The simulation will include an incoming air raid alert with siren activation and blackout measures, fire outbreak in a building, search and rescue operations, casualty evacuation and provision of first aid and evacuation of civilians from high-risk zones.

Saxena underlined that civil defence awareness is essential for enhancing community preparedness across the state. He reiterated that civil defence refers to organised, non-military efforts aimed at protecting civilians and infrastructure during both peacetime and conflict. Its primary objectives include preparing civil administration to manage hostile attacks, training civilians, minimising destruction, maintaining public morale, and supporting the armed forces during national emergencies.

The Chief Secretary also highlighted key responsibilities for district administrations, including the enrolment of Civil Defence Wardens and Volunteers, conducting risk assessments and identification of vulnerable areas, implementation of air raid warning systems, blackout, and camouflage protocols. A comprehensive presentation on the Civil Defence structure was delivered by Deputy Commandant General Arvind Parashar.

