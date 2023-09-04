Himachal CM bats for modern plant to prepare cider

Shimla, Sep 4 Batting for a modern plant to prepare cider from citrus fruits, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu presided over a meeting on Monday of administrative secretaries here to review the implementation of developmental schemes and welfare programmes.

The Chief Minister, during the meeting, directed to explore the possibility of setting up a modern plant to prepare cider from citrus fruits.

He also directed to speed up the development work and asked to ensure that all projects be completed in time.

He said all files should be routed to the Chief Minister's Office through the e-file system to save time and help quick disposal of works.

The online system should be implemented in a time-bound manner for all public services provided by the Revenue Department.

He said to ensure transparency and efficiency in administration, the government was according priority to the use of information technology in governance.

He also asked to ensure complete digitisation of all municipal corporations and urban local bodies so that the people may get most of the services online.

Instructions were given to extend the opening hours of the state library at Ridge in Shimla for the convenience of students.

He was detailed about the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Rozgar Yojana and other schemes at the meeting.

