Himachal CM calls on Amit Shah, seeks Rs 9,042 crore aid for natural disasters

New Delhi, July 17 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought Rs 9,042 crore as financial assistance for natural disasters.

He demanded the speedy release of the funds pending with the ministry for effective management of disasters.

The CM sought the release of Rs 9,042 crore as financial assistance under the post-disaster assessment done by the Central team after the state witnessed one of its worst natural disasters during last year's monsoon, owing to excessive rain that led to flash floods and landslides.

He said the matter was still pending with the ministry and added that the state “requires the fund urgently given that the monsoon has already started this year”.

He added that Rs 61.07 crore, under the State Disaster Response Fund for 2019-20 as per the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission, was due to the state.

Sukhu apprised the Union Minister that as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, Himachal was entitled to Rs 200 crore for 2021-26 for effective management of landslides and earthquakes in the hill states.

The Chief Minister underlined the necessity of setting up National Disaster Response Force campuses in the state and urged for starting construction work of the campuses in Mandi, Rampur and Nalagarh.

