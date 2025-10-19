Himachal CM celebrates Diwali with inmates of Bal Ashram

Shimla, Oct 19 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Sunday, visited the Tutikandi Bal Ashram here and celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, with inmates of the ashram.

The Chief Minister was welcomed by children and staff of the ashram with traditional lighting of earthen lamps and colourful cultural performances.

He interacted with children, distributed sweets and gifts and extended his heartfelt Diwali greetings to them.

"The true spirit of Diwali lies in sharing joy, compassion, and togetherness. These children are our future and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they grow up with love, dignity and opportunities," an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

He added that the state government has adopted the orphaned children as the "children of the state" and bearing not only their education expenses but also providing them Rs 4,000 per month as their pocket money.

He said that the residential facilities would be upgraded in the Bal Ashrams across the state, besides enhancing other facilities.

CM Sukhu also announced that the state government would soon launch new welfare schemes specifically aimed at orphans and vulnerable children to ensure their holistic development.

He announced that sports day would be organised for the children of the Bal Ashram on November 14 every year for which the state government would make adequate budgetary provision.

The Chief Minister said that students of the Bal Ashrams would be sent on educational tours out of the state to provide them a better exposure and learning experiences.

He exhorted the children to focus on their studies and thereafter serve the nation in different capacities bringing in laurels to the state.

Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaundal, Women and Child Welfare Director Pankaj Lalit and Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap were also present on this occasion.

