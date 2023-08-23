Himachal CM congratulates scientists for safe lunar landing

Shimla, Aug 23 Saying the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, established the space research agency in 1962, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday congratulated the scientists of ISRO for the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon.

He said it was a historical and memorable moment for India as it became the first country for landing on the south pole of the lunar surface.

He said the scientists of the country have proved their mettle and brought laurels in the field of space and have been working day and night for the past 40 days to achieve the feat.

The Chief Minister said the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, established the space research agency in 1962, paving the way for laying the strong foundation for the Indian space expeditions.

