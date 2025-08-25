Himachal CM directs officials to respond promptly to natural calamity

Shimla, Aug 25 In the wake of ongoing heavy spells of rainfall that triggered massive landslides and flooded rivers and their tributaries in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder singh Sukhu, on Monday, directed the district administrations to respond promptly so that people do not face any inconvenience, besides ensuring proper flow of essential services.

Meanwhile, the state government has suspended the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba district owing to bad weather.

The state government has asked the Deputy Commissioners of Pathankot in Punjab and Doda in Jammu and Kashmir to hold the pilgrims in their districts and adhere to the advisories till the weather is normal.

The Chief Minister has condoled the deaths of two persons during Manimahesh pilgrimage on Sunday.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, Chief Minister Sukhu said the state government would provide all possible assistance in this hour of distress.

The annual pilgrimage began on August 16 and is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

As of now, 14 pilgrims have died due to oxygen shortage, landslides, and falling rocks.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people not to go near to the rivers and rivulets to avoid any mishap as the State Meteorological Department has warned heavy rains during the next 24 hours across the state.

He said the people should follow the advisories issued by the district administrations from time to time.

The water level at Pong Dam touched 1,384.61 feet the morning of Monday, as heavy inflows continued due to ongoing rainfall.

As many as 484 roads, including two national highways, remained closed.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, 245 roads, including the National Highway-3, are closed in Mandi.

The local Meteorological Department has issued yellow weather warnings for many parts of the state till August 30.

There were also reports of the season's first snow at Shipkila in higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti district.

