Himachal CM for expediting disposal of timber

Shimla, July 29 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed government officials to take measures to expedite the disposal of timber to prevent it from rotting.

Chairing the 214th meeting of the Board of Directors of Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation (HPFSDC) here, he asked them to explore the possibility of delegating powers to Divisional Forest Officers along with officers of the corporation to cut down trees coming in the way of projects after the first stage clearance of the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) to avoid delays.

The Chief Minister said for the first time that the HPFSDC would engage in mining activities from the Beas river after obtaining FCA clearance.

Additionally, he directed the corporation to blacklist defaulting contractors and initiate recovery proceedings against them, besides barring them from participating in future tenders.

Chief Minister Sukhu lauded the corporation's efforts for earning profits of Rs 2.17 crore during 2021-22, Rs 8 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 10.04 crore in 2023-24.

He said that 100 'Van Veers' would be engaged to address the staff shortage in the Forest Corporation.

He assured the state government would provide cooperation to strengthen the Forest Corporation, aiming to make it a self-reliant and profitable organisation.

The Board of Directors gave its approval to grant a bonus to employees of the corporation for 2022-23, benefiting about 227 employees and to increase daily wages to Rs 400.

It was also decided to grant another installment of four per cent dearness allowance to all government employees from April 1 and to regularise 80 government employees who have completed two years of contractual service.

Chief Minister Sukhu said 618 trees were damaged in Shimla during the last year's monsoon fury and by selling the wood of these trees a profit of Rs 2.5 crore was earned.

