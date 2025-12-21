Himachal CM launches campaign to administer polio drops to 6 lakh children

Shimla, Dec 21 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Sunday, launched the state-level Intensified Pulse Polio Campaign from the state capital Shimla to mark the National Immunisation Day by administering polio drops, government officials said.

Nearly six lakh children in the age group of zero to five years will be given polio drops at 5,793 polio booths by 11,706 teams.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the state government is strengthening health services from primary health centres to medical colleges.

He announced that an advanced pediatric centre would be established at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities in Chamiyana, near here.

The centre would provide world-class treatment facilities for children with modern infrastructure.

He said special OPD consultation slots would be introduced in hospitals for senior citizens aged above 70 years so that they do not have to wait and can receive timely and convenient treatment.

The Chief Minister added the state government is giving priority to the education and health sectors.

World-class technology and modern infrastructure are also being developed to further strengthen health services in the state, CM Sukhu said.

All vacant posts in the health department were being filled in a phased manner to improve medical services, he added.

CM Sukhu said the objective of the Intensified Pulse Polio Campaign is to maintain the state's polio-free status.

He added that mop-up days would be observed on December 22 and 23 during which door-to-door visits will be carried out to cover missed children, migrant families and high-risk areas.

All required vaccines, cold-chain equipment and other logistics have already been supplied to all districts across the state, he said.

He added that the state government has given highest priority to modern technology in the health sector.

In a historic initiative, robotic surgery has been introduced at Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities in Chamiyana and Tanda Medical College in Kangra district.

He said that old machines are being replaced from medical colleges to civil hospitals.

The state government is spending nearly Rs 3,000 crore on installing MRI, CT scan and X-ray machines, the Chief Minister added.

