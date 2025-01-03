Himachal CM launches portal to parket products of 350,000 rural women

Shimla, Jan 3 In a major initiative to empower rural women, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday unveiled an e-commerce portal, Him-Era, to promote products crafted by over 350,000 rural women associated with 44,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The website, himira.co.in, aims to provide a global platform for SHG products, helping rural artisans and entrepreneurs broaden their market reach and boost their earnings.

The Chief Minister said the Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (HPSRLM), under the Rural Development Department, has been set up to take a step towards empowering the rural women.

He flagged off seven specially designed food vans to offer SHG women new revenue opportunities. A booklet showcasing inspiring stories of women who achieved financial independence under the Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (HPSRLM) was also released on the occasion.

Sukhu described Him-Era as a symbol of transformation and assured further enhancements to the initiative. He urged SHGs to prioritize quality to maximize their benefits, noting that the state government plans to establish dedicated shops in government buildings to showcase and sell Him-Era products.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to policies aligned with the state’s culture and environment, emphasizing rural economic growth and self-employment.

Notable measures have been taken to empower women -- reserving 30 per cent of police constable posts for women; raising the minimum legal marriage age for girls from 18 to 21; providing loans to women to enhance financial accessibility in rural households; engaging women’s and youth groups in forest plantation and preservation initiatives, with monetary compensation.

Sukhu criticized the previous BJP government for distributing Rs 5,000 crore in what he termed “electoral freebies,” even to affluent individuals, causing economic strain. In contrast, the current government prioritizes targeted support, such as -- providing 300 units of free electricity to economically weaker households; and offering financial aid for house construction.

He encouraged affluent families to voluntarily relinquish subsidies, citing his own example of giving up his electricity subsidy.

“I am gifting Him-Era products to Union Ministers and other dignitaries,” Sukhu added, underlining the state’s commitment to promoting rural women’s entrepreneurship and showcasing their talent on a larger stage.

