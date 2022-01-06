Himachal CM launches UNNATI Portal, mobile app of HPSIDC

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched the portal UNNATI and the mobile app of HP State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC).

As per an official statement, the portal would give users the ability to work in collaboration with others and focus on individual projects. Apart from real-time collaboration, the UNNATI portal would allow users to share and work on documents together from any place and any time.

The chief minister also launched the website of the HPSIDC. While congratulating the authorities, Thakur said that the website would ensure timely project updates to the people at all levels besides helping in avoiding missing deadlines and keeping workflows tools in one place.

Thakur presented a cheque of Rs 1.54 crore as the dividend of the HPSIDC to the state government by Industries Minister Bikram Singh and Managing Director HPSIDC Rakesh Prajapati.

They also presented a cheque of Rs 51 lakh to Thakur towards Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, an MoU was signed between HPSIDC and Steel Authority of India in the presence of the Chief Minister regarding the supply of steel requirements of the corporation within the state except in the event when the Corporation opts to procure from alternate sources owing to unavailability of material.



