Himachal CM lays foundation for north India's first green hydrogen plant

Shimla, Feb 5 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for north India's first 1 MW green hydrogen plant at Dabhota in Nalagarh tehsil of Solan district.

This pioneering project, being developed by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL) in collaboration with Oil India Ltd, is set to be established at a cost of Rs 9.04 crore.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure its completion within a year.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Chief Minister reaffirmed Himachal Pradesh’s commitment to becoming India’s first Green Energy State by March 2026. He emphasised that the Dabhota green hydrogen plant marks a major milestone in the state’s renewable energy journey.

"This initiative is a crucial step in Himachal Pradesh’s efforts to establish itself as a leader in renewable energy and sustainability," he said.

To further this vision, the state government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oil India Ltd on April 26, 2023, focusing on the development of solar energy, green hydrogen, geothermal energy, and compressed biogas.

Sukhu said that following a detailed assessment, a 4,000-square-metre land parcel in Dabhota was selected for the plant.

As the state’s first large-scale green hydrogen initiative, this project underscores the government's commitment to sustainable energy solutions. The plant will utilise power from renewable sources to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, using an alkaline potassium hydroxide solution as an electrolyte.

This method significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions and supports a cleaner energy ecosystem, he added.

Sukhu said that with a production capacity of 423 kg of green hydrogen per day, the plant will require 13 litres of water per kg of hydrogen, sourced from underground reserves via tubewells. The production process will consume approximately 52.01 units of electricity per kg of hydrogen. Annually, the plant is expected to generate 1,54,395 kg of green hydrogen. He also highlighted the state government’s broader focus on green energy, including its progress toward achieving a 500 MW solar energy target.

