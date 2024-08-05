Himachal CM lays stone of green hydrogen mobility station

Shimla, Aug 5 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone of a green hydrogen mobility station, the state’s first in Chamba town, to be constructed with an outlay of Rs 14 crore.

The significant green initiative will be constructed by the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) by August next year.

Presiding over the closing ceremony of the International Minjar Fair from Shimla, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of developmental projects of Rs 120.44 crore.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania also accompanied the Chief Minister on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said that due to inclement weather conditions, he could not make it to the closing ceremony of the Minjar fair and eulogized the efforts of the people and the district administration to conduct the fair successfully.

After performing the foundation stone of the Green Hydrogen Mobility Station, the Chief Minister said Chamba was set to become the first district in the state to establish such a project, marking a beginning in the green hydrogen initiative.

The project would be located near NHPC’s Chamera-III power station and would include a 300-kilowatt grid-connected solar power plant to meet its energy needs.

The plant will produce 20 kg of green hydrogen per day, which will be stored at pressures of 450 bar or higher to fuel a green hydrogen bus. Additionally, a hydrogen dispenser unit will be set up to facilitate bus refuelling.

Sukhu said this groundbreaking project would introduce green hydrogen buses to the region for the first time, aiming to significantly raise awareness about green hydrogen in one of India’s remote areas.

The Chief Minister mentioned that NHPC has already started the tender process to procure a green hydrogen bus for Chamba, ensuring its availability once the pilot project becomes operational.

“The launch of this project in Chamba district is expected to generate revenue and create employment opportunities, contributing to the region's economic development. The government aims to transform Himachal Pradesh into a 'Green Energy State' by March 31, 2026, focusing on harnessing green energy to meet demands. The government is also promoting green industry in alignment with this vision,” an official statement quoting the Chief Minister.

