Himachal CM reaches Shimla after fortnight-long hospitalisation in AIIMS, Delhi

Shimla, Nov 11 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reached the state capital on Saturday after undergoing treatment for a fortnight at AIIMS in Delhi.

On returning to Shimla, a rousing welcome was extended by Congress workers by showering flowers with the sounds of drums.

In an informal interaction with the media, the Chief Minister said while doctors advised him rest, "he remains committed to fulfilling his duties".

Emphasising the government's determination, the Chief Minister said the government has set a goal to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state within four years and the most prosperous within decade.

He said the government is making earnest efforts in this direction and a Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for November 18.

Sukhu expressed gratitude to all Cabinet colleagues and officers for their responsible handling of duties during his brief absence from Shimla.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said he would not participate in the election campaigns in the five states, but victory of the Congress party in these Assembly elections is certain.

