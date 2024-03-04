Himachal CM rolls out Rs 1,500/month incentive for women above 18

Shimla, March 4 In the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday rolled out a Rs 1,500 per month incentive for all women aged over 18 years under the flagship 'Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Sammaan Nidhi Yojana'.

The Chief Minister said that with this announcement, the government has fulfilled its fifth election guarantee.

Claiming that the amount would aid in their financial and social upliftment, the Chief Minister said, "Every family would be benefited by the scheme."

The government had already launched the first phase of the scheme from February 1 as it provided Rs 1,500 to all women in the Lahaul-Spiti district and to all women of the state aged above 60 years.

Around five lakh women are expected to benefit from the scheme for which over Rs 800 crore would be spent annually.

Under the 'Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Sammaan Nidhi Yojana', the government will soon begin the process of filling the forms of all eligible women so that they could avail the benefits of the scheme at the earliest.

