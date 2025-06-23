Himachal CM seeks 12 pc free power from BBMB projects

Chandigarh, June 23 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought 12 per cent free power from all Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects in favour of his state.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister pointed out that while all hydropower projects approved by the state government are providing free power, BBMB projects are not contributing any free power to the state. “The state has suffered and did not get its due. This historical wrong can be corrected now with your intervention by providing 12 per cent free power from BBMB projects to Himachal Pradesh,” he wrote.

In separate letters to Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister has urged him to direct SJVNL to provide one per cent additional free power, from the Nathpa Jhakri Power Project, SJNVL to provide the Local Area Development Fund on the analogy of the Rampur Power Project in the interest of affected families by the project, besides the free power to the state.

Sukhu has also requested the Union Power Minister to ensure representation to Himachal Pradesh in the BBMB by appointing a whole-time member from the state. In the letter, he said that despite repeated requests at various levels, the state has not received its rightful representation as a whole-time member in the BBMB.

The Chief Minister has also written a letter to his Haryana counterpart, Nayab Singh Saini, stating that Haryana shall convey in writing for giving consent to provide BBMB energy arrears of his share with six per cent interest before the next date of hearing. Haryana, along with Punjab, share energy arrears of 13,066 million units from November 1966 to October 2011 as on October 31, 2011, from BBMB, which can be given over a period of 15 years to Himachal Pradesh at the rate of 871 million units per year.

“A resolution on this matter would enable both our states to move forward on the projects in the pipeline and also projects under consideration to address the needs of Haryana,” read the letter.

