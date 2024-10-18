Himachal CM seeks global investments

Kullu, Oct 18 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, while presiding over the ambassadors’ meet amid International Kullu Dussehra Festival here, on Friday extended an invitation to global investors to invest in the state.

Ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Brunei, and representatives from Russia and Guyana were present as the guests of honour attending the festival.

In his address, the Chief Minister encouraged and emphasised upon investments in tourism, green energy, data storage, food processing, and other sustainable sectors.

Welcoming the representatives of the six nations, the Chief Minister said it was his pleasure to share the futuristic vision of Himachal Pradesh.

“Our government aims to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and one of the most prosperous states in the country by 2032. Besides, we are committed to transforming Himachal into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026, and transformative decisions are being taken to achieve these ambitious targets set,” he remarked.

“As tourism plays a pivotal role in driving the state’s economy, we are expanding our tourism sector by offering sorts of facilities and activities. From developing lakes and water bodies to hosting cruise ships, Shikara rides, motor boating, jet skiing, and other water sports, we are marching to open virgin destinations for visitors.

“Already renowned for adventure tourism such as river rafting and hosting World Cup Paragliding competitions, Himachal Pradesh aims to attract more global tourists to take pleasure in the state's unparalleled natural bounty and rich deep-rooted customs and culture,” the Chief Minister said.

He also underscored Kullu district's prominence on the global tourism map, drawing visitors from India and abroad with its picturesque landscapes and serene valleys.

“Our government is committed to promoting tourism not only in Kullu but throughout the state,” he said.

In line with this, Kangra has been declared the ‘Tourism Capital’ of Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the people of Himachal take pride in their deep-rooted hospitality, guided by the principle of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava,’ meaning ‘Guests were our Gods.’

He said the International Kullu Dussehra festival has evolved into a global event, blending religious devotion with cultural exchange. This year cultural troupes from Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Myanmar, Russia, the US and Kyrgyzstan, alongside artisans from Thailand and Uzbekistan performed in the festival that concluded on Friday.

