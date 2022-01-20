Himachal CM sets up SIT to probe deaths of 7 who died after consuming hooch

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday said that the state government has constituted an SIT to investigate the death of seven persons who died after consuming adulterated liquor in Mandi district.

Addressing mediapersons here, Thakur said, "We have constituted an SIT in this case. This is a very sad incident where seven persons have lost their lives."

The Chief Minister informed that the government has announced financial help of Rs 4 lakh to each family of the deceased.

"We have announced Rs. 4 lakh financial help to each family of the deceased. The matter will be investigated and all aspects will be inquired including the source of procurement of the liquor and what was added in it due to which seven persons died," he said.

"The Excise department is also inquiring about this matter and I have also directed the inspector general of police to visit the spot. We will make sure that such incidents will not happen again," the Chief Minister added.

Five persons died while four others were taken ill, after consuming spurious country-made liquor in the Salappar area of Mandi district on Wednesday. Two more people were undergoing treatement in hospital succumbed today.

( With inputs from ANI )

