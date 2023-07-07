Himachal CM Sukhu pays obeisance at Mata Chintpurni temple

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 7 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with his family paid obeisance at Mata Chintpurni Temple on Friday and prayed for peace and prosperity for the state.

Later while interacting with the media at Chintpurni, the Chief Minister stated that the state government was actively working towards providing all the basic amenities to facilitate the visitors touring the holy shrine of Shree Mata Chintpurni, besides other temples.

He said that the results of six postcodes of competitive examinations which were not declared due to the disbanding of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur have been declared and the process of declaring the results of the rest of the postcodes which were out of the purview of vigilance scrutiny was in progress.

The CM further said that it was during the tenure of the BJP government that the recruitment process of JOA (IT) was subjudice and the government has filed an application for early hearing in the apex court so as to provide relief to the candidates.

"It was during the present Government regime that the racket of sale of question papers in the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur was exposed and the accused were already behind bars", he said.

In response to a question, he said that the lease period of the Shanan hydroelectric project at Jogindernagar was going to expire in 2024 and as per the rule the Punjab government should hand over it to Himachal Pradesh. He said that the present government has abolished and amended many laws for the convenience of the people of the State.

In a query, the Chief Minister said that instructions have been given to the Forest Department and the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation to speed up the process of extracting the salvage trees from the forest lands and soon the government would prepare its complete framework.

Upon his arrival at Chintpurni, party workers accorded a rousing reception to the Chief Minister. Subsequently, the CM also paid his respect to Baba Nakodar Das at Dharmshala Mahanta.

The Chief Minister also listened to the grievances of the people at Bharwain rest house, Chintpurni.

On the occasion, MLAs, Sudarshan Babloo, Chaitanya Sharma, Former Minister Kuldeep Kumar, Former MLA Satpal Raizada, Congress leader Vivek Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma, SP Arjit Sen Thakur and other dignitaries were present amongst others.

