Himachal CM Sukhu raises ‘Radhe-Radhe’, ‘Ram-Ram’ slogans publicly after backlash

Dharamsala, Dec 1 After political jabs from the main Opposition BJP in Himachal Pradesh on the issue of Sanatan Dharma, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday raised ‘Radhe-Radhe’ and ‘Ram-Ram’ slogans from a public platform here.

However, Sukhu claimed the BJP is creating controversy out of nothing due to a lack of public issues. The greeting “Radhe-Radhe” has recently become a matter of nationwide discussion following a viral video involving CM Sukhu, who reportedly told the children to greet him with ‘namaskar’.

After facing intense trolling on social media and sharp political criticism from the BJP, the Chief Minister raised slogans of “Radhe-Radhe” and “Ram-Ram”.

The controversy began on Friday last when the Chief Minister met a group of schoolchildren in Dharamsala. After touching his feet, the children greeted him with “Radhe-Radhe”.

The Chief Minister responded by saying, ‘Radhe-Radhe’ or ‘namaskar’? When the children again said ‘Radhe-Radhe’, he asked them why they said “Radhe-Radhe.”

A video of the interaction soon went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and trolling. Several reactions emerged after the video went viral.

Renowned storyteller Devkinandan Maharaj also objected to the Chief Minister’s remarks, and his statement related to the issue spread rapidly across social media platforms.

The matter drew attention beyond Himachal Pradesh and became a national talking point. In recent days, debates related to Sanatan culture have intensified across Himachal Pradesh, including districts such as Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Shimla.

While the BJP has directly accused the Congress of being “anti-Sanatan”, the Congress has strongly rejected these allegations and is defending its stand. The issue has also sparked sharp reactions. Many users on social media posted comments questioning whether Congress leaders are now uncomfortable even with the greeting “Radhe-Radhe”.

Several posts expressed resentment over the Chief Minister questioning the children about their greeting. Meanwhile, CM Sukhi at a walkathon organised by the Himachal Police against drug abuse in Dharamsala, along with ministerial colleagues and MLAs, chanted “Radhe Radhe” and “Ram Ram” slogans.

He said those who politicise Sanatan Dharma shouldn’t lecture others about it, highlighting his beliefs in Gauvardhan Pujan and Kanya Pujan.

“The true Sanatan Dharma is about good karma and helping those in need,” he told the media.

In the wake of the controversy, the Chief Minister’s act of greeting the public with “Radhe-Radhe” and “Ram-Ram” from a public platform has now become a subject of political and social discussion across the state.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor