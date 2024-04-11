Himachal court sends Akali Dal leader's son, held for possessing drugs, to police custody

Himachal court sends Akali Dal leader's son, held for possessing drugs, to police custody

Shimla, April 11 A Shimla court on Wednesday sent Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and two-time Punjab minister Sucha Singh Langah's son Parkash Singh and four others, including a woman, to police custody till April 12.

They were held for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs at a private hotel here on Tuesday night.

Parkash Singh is a resident of Chandigarh. The others have been identified as Avni Negi, Ajay Kumar, Shubham Kaushal, and Balbinder. The police recovered 42 grams of heroin after raiding them on a tip-off and finding Langah's son allegedly selling drugs.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In May 2021, Parkash Singh was among a group of five persons arrested by the Punjab Police for possessing heroin.

