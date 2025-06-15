Himachal first to procure cow, buffalo milk on MSP

Shimla, June 15 In rural Himachal Pradesh, livestock is one of the mainstays. The government in the past two and a half years has taken several steps to promote animal husbandry as a viable and dignified source of income.

One of the major initiatives in this regard is the introduction of minimum support price (MSP) for cow and buffalo milk, the first in the country to support dairy farmers.

Currently, the government is procuring 2.25 lakh liters of cow milk daily from over 38,400 livestock owners, paying Rs 51 per litre based on quality, an official statement said on Sunday.

Similarly, 7,800 liters of buffalo milk is being procured from 1,482 farmers at Rs 61 per litre.

Also, a pilot project for goat milk procurement at Rs 70 per litre has also been launched. To strengthen veterinary care at the grassroots the government has deployed 44 mobile veterinary units across the state.

These units provide door-to-door services, ensuring that livestock owners even in remote areas receive timely medical attention for their livestock.

A toll-free helpline (1962) is also in place to assist with livestock-related concerns. So far, over 18,700 disease-related calls and 17,850 other queries have been resolved through this service.

In a bid to support marginalised farmers, the government has implemented the Garbhit Pashu Aahar Yojna, under which 31,110 livestock owners have received high-quality animal feed at a 50 per cent subsidy.

This initiative has contributed significantly to better animal health and higher milk productivity.

The state has also been proactive in promoting poultry farming under the Him Poultry Scheme.

To date, 602,500 one-day old broiler chicks have been distributed, and Rs 6.13 crore has been allocated for the establishment of 155 commercial broiler units, providing youth and small farmers with new income opportunities.

To strengthen milk supply chains, the government has facilitated the formation of new milk procurement cooperative societies, with 5,166 farmers already enrolled.

These cooperatives aim to ensure fair pricing, reduce exploitation by middlemen, and boost farmers' profits.

“These efforts will not only strengthen the rural economy but also contribute significantly to the overall development of the state,” said the Chief Minister.

