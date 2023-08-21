Himachal floods: 10 stuck in boat rescued

By IANS | Published: August 21, 2023 12:37 PM 2023-08-21T12:37:32+5:30 2023-08-21T12:40:08+5:30

Shimla, Aug 21 The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday said it rescued 10 people who got ...

Himachal floods: 10 stuck in boat rescued | Himachal floods: 10 stuck in boat rescued

Himachal floods: 10 stuck in boat rescued

Next

Shimla, Aug 21 The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday said it rescued 10 people who got stuck in a boat in the flooded waters of the Kol Dam in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district.

They boat was stuck at the dam’s reservoir due to a rise in the water level.

“Team 14th NDRF rescued 10 stranded/trapped people from Kol Dam at 0250 hours from incident site under the supervision of Sh. Santosh AC/GD,” the 14th NDRF said in a post on X.

The rescued 10 people comprise five forest officials and locals.

They were caught unaware by the sudden increasing water levels after continuous rainfall.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur