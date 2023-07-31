Himachal Governor administers oath to three High Court judges

Shimla, July 31 Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday administered the oath of office to Ranjan Sharma, Bipin Chander Negi and Rakesh Kainthla, the newly appointed judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, at a simple ceremony here.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Chief Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the warrant of appointment issued by the Presidentregarding the appointment of three Judges.

Secretary to the Governor Rajesh Sharma obtained the signature of the Governor and the newly-appointed Judges on the oath form.

Justice Ranjan Sharma was born on August 21, 1968, and hails from Dharamsala. He did his schooling from Government School Dharamsala and was awarded gold medal in LL.B from Rohtak University.

He was enrolled as an advocate in December 1991 and designated as Senior Advocate in March 2019.

Son of former chief secretary, Justice Bipin Chander Negi belongs to Kinnaur district. He was born in Dharamsala and did his schooling from St. Edward's School, Shimla, and Delhi Public School, RK Puram, New Delhi.

Thereafter, he did his B.A Economics (Honours) from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and L.L.B. from H.P University, Shimla. He was enrolled as an advocate in 1994 and designated as Senior Advocate in 2015.

Justice Negi has practiced in different fields of law.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla was born on May 23, 1968, in Shimla. He did his schooling from D.A.V. School, Lakkar Bazar, Shimt, and graduated from Government College, Sanjauli, Shimla. Thereafter, he did LL.B from H.P. University, Shimla in 1991. He was enrolled as an Advocate in 1991 and practiced in different fields of law.

Justice Kainthla stood first in Himachal Judicial Service Examination in 1995.

