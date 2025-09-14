Himachal Governor distributes relief material among flood-hit

Dalhousie, Sep 14 Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday distributed food and relief material among disaster-affected people in the auditorium of Banikhet Nagar Panchayat under Dalhousie subdivision in Chamba district.

Addressing the people, the Governor said Himachal Pradesh has been becoming sensitive to natural disasters for the last few years.

Emphasising the need for conservation and promotion of natural resources, Governor Shukla said the frequency of disasters in the state has increased since 2023.

"This has not only caused loss of life and wealth, but development works have also been affected."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided Rs 1,500 crore to the state for relief and rehabilitation work at his last week's visit to the state.

He also said that after visiting the disaster-affected districts, the Prime Minister has also assured to give additional relief amount to the state on the basis of the assessment done by Union Ministers and inter-ministerial central teams.

Governor Shukla expressed gratitude to the Central government and the Uttar Pradesh government for sending food and relief material to the state.

Considering the demand for additional food and relief material, he asked the public representatives to send the list to the office of the Secretary to the Governor, the state Red Cross and the Deputy Commissioner.

The Governor appreciated the morale and courage shown by the people of the area during the disaster.

He said people faced adverse circumstances with patience, courage and unity. He expressed hope that all arrangements in the district will be normal in the next two to three months.

He also flagged off relief material vehicles for various areas from Dalhousie.

Governor Shukla took stock of affected areas. He inspected various disaster-hit sites of the National Highway 154-A and the damaged area near Banikhet town, Kakiyana village and the disaster-affected area near Chauhda. He gave the necessary instructions to the officers.

