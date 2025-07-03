Himachal Governor greets JP Nadda's father for turning centenarian

Chandigarh, July 3 Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday extended heartfelt congratulations to Prof Narayan Lal Nadda, father of Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, on his 100th birthday.

The Governor attended a family function at the residence of Union Minister Nadda at Vijaypur in Bilaspur district in the state.

Lady Governor Janki Shukla also joined the Governor and conveyed her respectful greetings and best wishes to Prof Narayan Lal Nadda.

The Governor said Prof Nadda's life was a remarkable example of experience and values that continue to inspire future generations.

Governor Shukla wished Prof Nadda long life, good health and happiness. The Governor also interacted with Union Minister Nadda and other family members on the occasion.

Party national Vice President Saudan Singh, state chief Rajiv Bindal and state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon also participated in the function, among others.

On the birth anniversary, a grand programme 'Jayati Shatakam' was organised in the native village.

On the occasion, Tandon in his congratulatory message said Prof Narayan Nadda and his life "are a source of inspiration for all of us. Being a teacher, he worked to make the country and society aware and always lived a simple life".

Tandon said Prof Nadda also did many social works for society that are unforgettable, and these values of his are further reflected in all members of his family.

"It is the result of the values given by him (Prof Nadda) that his family members are also engaged in serving the people day and night by carrying forward his legacy," Tandon added.

Aiming to strengthen his bond with the hill state from where he rose from the ranks as an ABVP leader, and a Cabinet minister and later created his own space in national politics with his low-profile and shrewd organisational skills, BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda is currently in the state till the weekend.

Union Minister Nadda's ambitious project of AIIMS Bilaspur, a premier hospital in his political battleground, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5, 2022.

During the BJP government (2007-12) in Himachal Pradesh, JP Nadda resigned as Forest Minister in 2010 after Nitin Gadkari, the then BJP chief, chose him for the new team. JP Nadda was then made the party's national General Secretary.

