Himachal govt extends services of outsourced health employees till September

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 16 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the services of those 1844 employees recruited on an outsourced basis in health institutions of the state during the COVID-19 period have been extended till September end this year.

"During the Covid-19 era, 1844 employees, including staff nurses, data entry operators and class IV employees and others, were recruited on an outsourced basis in various medical colleges and other health institutions, whose service period was ending on June 30," he said.

CM Sukhu said that the state government has decided to extend this period from July 1 to September 30. "In lieu of this, the state government would have to bear Rs 15 crore from its exchequer," he added.

