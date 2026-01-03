Himachal Govt Orders Probe, Forms Committee in Dharmshala College Girl’s Death Case; Professor Suspended

Following the death of a 19-year-old student of a government college in Dharamshala and allegations raised by her family along with a video purportedly recorded by the girl before her death, the Himachal Pradesh government has initiated both administrative and police action. Speaking to ANI, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur termed the incident as deeply tragic. "This is a very sad incident that has taken place in one of our colleges, where we lost one of our daughters," he said. The Education Minister said that while the police have registered a First Investigation Report (FIR), the Education Department has also begun its own administrative inquiry. "Our education department is doing its job. We have taken steps and constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Director of Education. Three principals will be associated with this committee," he said.

He added that the committee has been given three days to submit its report to the Education Secretary. "Whoever is found guilty, the government and the education department will take the strictest possible action," Thakur said. Responding to questions on why the probe is being initiated now, when the incident reportedly occurred in September, the minister said, "This matter has come to our notice now. Earlier, the issue had surfaced in some form, but at that time it was linked to a B.Ed college, and some investigation had also taken place."

He assured that the present allegations will be thoroughly examined. "I believe that action should be taken against whoever is guilty, and at the same time, no innocent person should be unnecessarily harmed. Whether it is a principal, a professor, or anyone else, if found involved, action will be taken," he said. Thakur said the departmental investigation will continue, and action will be taken after the report is submitted. "The committee will present its report within three days, and this report will also be shared with the police investigation. The police department is carrying out its own investigation in parallel," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also reacted strongly to the matter. The Chief Minister has ordered the suspension of the teacher against whom the allegations have been levelled. "On this matter, I have directed that the college professor whose name has been taken by the deceased girl in a video recorded before her death be suspended immediately," he said.

The state government has reiterated that all aspects of the case will be investigated thoroughly to ensure justice for the deceased student and her family. (ANI)