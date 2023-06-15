Himachal govt to organize marathon to spread awareness against drug abuse on June 25

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 15 : The Himachal Pradesh Government will organise a marathon as part of making people aware of the ill effects of drug abuse. The marathon will be organised by the state police and tourism department jointly on June 25, a day before the International Day against drug abuse, officials said.

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation(HPTDC) and the state police will organise different events and also the concluding declamation competition on the campaign PRADHAV which was started in February this year in the state. The Governor and the Chief Minister will flag off the marathon.

"The International Day against Drug Abuse and illicit trafficking is observed each year. We in collaboration with the state tourism will hold a marathon and other races to wipe out drugs from the state. We started a campaign in February named PRADHAV against Drugs in the state. "Pradhav" means to wipe out," said Additional Director General of Police(ADG) Satwant Atwal Trivedi.

"We want to end the drug menace from the state, and wanted to take the stakeholders on board, especially the youth and students," the ADG added.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, the Chairman of HPTDC RS Bali said that the state government is keen to eradicate the drugs from the state. He launched the theme song for the campaign against drugs which is composed by the "Harmony of The Pines", a band set up by HP Police personnel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor