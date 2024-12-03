Himachal govt will fulfil seven key poll guarantees on Dec 11, says CM

Shimla, Dec 3 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, while addressing a public gathering at Bakhli in the Siraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district, said on Tuesday the government would fulfil seven Assembly poll key guarantees on December 11, the day it completes it completes two years of formation.

Besides, the government is working to introduce more welfare schemes in the future. The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to serving the common people and said that all Cabinet Ministers were also working with dedication to resolve public issues.

He said the government dissolved the Subordinate Services Selection Commission in Hamirpur after allegations of corruption and paper leaks. He said that he could let the future of the youth the jeopardised due to corruption.

He questioned the inaction of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during these incidents.

The Chief Minister said the government has discontinued the practice of halting development projects of the previous governments. He said the present government has allocated Rs 28 crore for the Baglamukhi ropeway project which was an example of the commitment of the Congress government towards meaningful development.

He accused the previous BJP government of constructing buildings without appointing staff and opening 900 institutions just before the elections without providing adequate budgets and manpower.

He described such actions as a betrayal of the people and said the government would open new institutions only after ensuring proper staffing.

He said the previous BJP government left the state treasury in dire straits, and no money was left to run the government for even a month. The government had introduced significant policy changes over the past two years to benefit the common man.

He said the restoration of the old pension scheme for 1.36 lakh government employees, the release of an 11 per cent dearness allowance for employees and pensioners, and an increase in police diet allowances to Rs 1,000. These measures reflect the state’s improving financial health.

The Chief Minister said that the steps were also taken to strengthen the rural economy. The government has introduced schemes like purchasing cow milk at Rs 45 per litre, buffalo milk at Rs 55 per litre, maize at Rs30 per kg and wheat at Rs 40 per kg.

The MNREGA daily wages were also increased from Rs 240 to Rs 300.

