Himachal grants ST status to Hatti community

Shimla, Jan 1 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday announced granting of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hatti community, settled across four assembly constituencies of Sirmaur district.

A notification in this regard has been issued that clarified that the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, residing in Sirmaur, has been excluded from the ST status as per their demand.

Sirmaur is one of the country's most backward districts. Nearly 50 per cent of the population in Sirmaur comprises Hatti community members.

All people belonging to the Hatti community and residing in the trans-Giri area, excluding the Scheduled Castes, will get the benefit of the ST reservation. The Hattis of Shillai, Renuka, Pachhad and Paonta Sahib assembly constituencies will be benefitted.

Chief Minister Sukhu said: "As per our commitment, we have issued the notification within 24 hours of the Centre clarifying on the issue of SCs being excluded from the notification."

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in November 2022, the Union government had extended the Scheduled Tribe status to 1.60 lakh people belonging to the Hatti community after 55 years of their struggle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor