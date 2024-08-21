Himachal Guv inspects Shimla bypass tunnel

Shimla, Aug 21 Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday inspected the first phase of Shimla bypass tunnel located near Kaithlighat in Solan district, reducing the overall distance by nearly 15 km.

He inspected the progress of the work and took detailed information related to the project.

In the 28.5 km-long four-laning of the bypass (Package-1 and 2), a total of 10 tunnels, spanning about 10.6 km would be constructed.

The project would also feature 27 bridges and viaducts with an estimate cost of Rs 4,800 crore.

The Governor said that after the completion of the project, the distance from Kaithlighat to Dhalli would be reduced by nearly 15 km, saving nearly an hour of travelling time.

He lauded the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for its environmental considerations and highlighted that the construction of the tunnel has prevented the felling of around 5,000 trees and mitigated soil erosion.

He emphasised that the tunnel would ensure a smooth and safe travel experiences in the hilly terrain, leading to fuel saving and significantly reduce air pollution and the carbon footprints.

Moreover, the construction of 10 tunnels in total is expected to save about 22,500 trees.

NHAI Regional Officer Abdul Basit, while appraising the Governor about the Shugal tunnel, said that the total length of the tunnel in both the phases was 1,410 metres and this tunnel was likely to be completed by January 2025, on which about Rs 90 crore would be spent.

He added that the total cost of the four-laning project from Kathlighat to Dhalli of the Shimla bypass was Rs 4,800 crore and would likely to be completed by March 2027, he added.

The State Secretary to Governor Rajesh Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh and other officers of the NHAI were present at the event.

