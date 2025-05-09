Himachal Guv reviews state's preparedness amid India-Pakistan tension

Shimla, May 9 Amidst the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday held a comprehensive review of the state’s preparedness to maintain peace, law and order and ensure public safety.

A high-level meeting was convened at Raj Bhavan to assess the evolving security scenario with Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Director General of Police Atul Verma, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Onkar Sharma and to take stock of internal security and administrative readiness, an official statement said.

The Governor directed all agencies concerned to remain vigilant and fully prepared. He lauded the message of ‘Operation Sindoor’, calling it historic, and commended the Indian Armed Forces for neutralising Pakistan-backed terror outfits. He cautioned that Pakistan, in a state of frustration, could resort to misadventures, for which the state must remain fully prepared.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary informed the Governor that Pakistani individuals on short-term visas have already been deported. He said security for Kashmiri residents in the state has been ensured, and the safety of Himachali students and citizens living in Jammu and Kashmir is also being monitored.

The Chief Secretary briefed the Governor that the Chief Minister had reviewed emergency preparedness with all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police. They have been instructed to conduct regular monitoring, mock drills, and review disaster management measures, including the setup of ‘safe houses’.

A state-wide mock drill was conducted successfully, sensitising the public and agencies. Sensitive intelligence matters have been shared with relevant agencies for coordinated response.

The Governor emphasised heightened vigilance in border areas, particularly in regions like Indora and Nurpur adjoining Pathankot in Punjab. He instructed that strict surveillance be maintained against anti-social elements in these areas and urged that public advisories be issued to ensure community vigilance in accordance with the guidelines of the Government of India.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu met Governor Shukla at Raj Bhawan and apprised him about measures being taken by the state amid the rising tension.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania met Chief Minister Sukhu here and apprised him about the concerns raised by parents of students from Himachal studying in Jammu and Kashmir, mostly in Srinagar.

He said 103 students are currently pursuing studies in Jammu and Kashmir, and their families wanted to bring them home safely. The Chief Minister assured that the state government would ensure their safety and well-being. He asked the Chief Secretary for prompt and coordinated action to bring the students back home safely.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor